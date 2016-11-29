New blood gets chance as wrestling returns to Carleton

Young ‘rising stars’ of pro wrestling will take centre stage at a special show in Morecambe this Saturday.

Newcomers and hot prospects will have the chance to shine at the first wrestling show at The Carleton club in almost five years.

Promoted by Morecambe-based Alpha Omega Wrestling, the event will also feature AOW regulars such as new champion ‘King’ Ryan Grayson, Ryan Hunter, Andre Dekker and Greg ‘The Truth’ Lambert, as well as less familiar faces E-Bomb, Little Miss Roxxy, Fantastic Matt Fox and ‘The Honourable’ Miles Johnson.

Doors open at 5.30pm and tickets cost just £5 available on the door, from www.aowuk.com or from Studio Bronze on Queen Street. The show is suitable for all the family.