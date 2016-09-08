Musical magic of Les Miserables

Tideswell Male Voice Choir will bring the magic and music of Les Miserables to life performing at the Platform in Morecambe on Sunday September 11.

The guys are making their first appearance in Morecambe to bring you a spectacular show in what organisers promise will be a night to remember.

Now in the 31st year of its London run, Les Miserables continues to draw audiences from around the world and the choir is proud to present a tribute to the musical.

The team behind the show say the choir has a well-deserved reputation for its excellence in choral singing.

It is not only attracting young men into its ranks but it is versatile in working with soloists and female choruses for exciting new performances.

Critics say this 40 strong chorus, along with an array of brilliant soloists, will have you on the edge of your seats, they will make you laugh and move you to tears in a show you simply cannot afford to miss.

Les Miserables is a French historical novel by Victor Hugo. The novel, which was first published in 1862, follows the lives and interactions of several characters, including the hardship of ex-convict, Jean Valjean.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £18.50 and are available online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform tickets or by calling the Platform box office on 01524 582803.