Morecambe Warblers present Legally Blonde

Morecambe Warblers will present Legally Blonde at the Lancaster Grand Theatre from September 27 to October 1.

Based on the 2001 film of the same name, Morecambe Warblers AOS are proud to bring you Legally Blonde the Musical.

The two girls who are sharing the part of Elle with Lola the dog, from left Sophie Jade Butler and Beck Halpin. Pictures by John Atkinson.

Telling the story of Elle Woods (Sophie Butler and Becky Halpin as understudy) a Sorority girl who enrols at Harvard Law to win her ex-boyfriend Warner (Sam Wicks).

By staying true to herself she shows her knowledge of law can help other by successfully defending Brooke Wyndham (Hannah Morris) in a murder trial even though no one shows any faith in her.

Tickets are priced at £13, £11 on Tuesday, available on 01524 64695.