Mark Watson’s debut at Lancaster theatre

Mark Watson kicks off an exciting comedy season at The Dukes, Lancaster this autumn.

Making his Dukes debut, Watson presents his new show I’m Not Here, an examination of identity in the digital age and a search for meaning in our lives.

This multi-awardwinning star of numerous TV shows including Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You is also well known for his successful cult Radio 4 series Mark Watson Makes The World Substantially better, his comedic flair and engaging nature as a performer captivating audiences.

Mark knew he wanted to pursue a career in comedy every since he landed the ‘Gabbler of the Year’ award at Bristol Grammar School.

Critics say this fun night of jokes along with Watson’s customary chaotic audience interactions guarantees an evening of laughter and entertainment on October 15 at 8pm.

Mark Watson’s show is recommended for anyone aged 14 and over. Tickets are priced £17/£15 concessions, (a £1 per transaction fee applies when booking online).

For more information and to book, call The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org

The Dukes autumn standup season continues with James Acaster (October 22); Tiff Stevenson (October 28) and Mark Thomas (December 10).