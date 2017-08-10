Lancaster professor’s new play

A Lancaster University professor has co-authored and co-directed a new piece of theatre which has been selected by the British Council Showcase for this year’s Edinburgh Festival.

Professor Andrew Quick, who teaches theatre and performance at the University’s Lancaster Institute for the Contemporary Arts, is also a founder member of imitating the dog, an Arts Council-funded performance company that tours nationally and internationally.

Imitating the dog’s ‘Nocturnes’ is one of 30 works selected out of 300 applications for a programme presented to a delegation of visiting international programmers so that a new global audience can experience British performances.

“It’s a privilege to be selected for the showcase,” said Professor Quick. “Last time we worked with the British Council our work toured to 13 countries. This gives us a great opportunity to place our work in an international context.

“Nocturnes is a multimedia spy story set in Berlin during the height of the cold war and looks at notions of truth and what is reality and fiction – it’s an entertainment with a serious message at its heart.”

The showcase will take place from Monday August 21 to Saturday August 26 and ‘Nocturnes’ can be seen at The Sanctuary, Zoo Venues between 5pm and 6.10pm.

Imitating the dog are associate artists at Lancaster Arts, the University’s public arts programme, and the ‘Nocturnes’ project has received funding from the University’s Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences to support its development and the premiere in Edinburgh.

For more information see the website at https://edinburghshowcase.britishcouncil.org/main-programme/.