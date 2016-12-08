Lancaster Grand Theatre has all your pantomime favourites

Pantomime season is upon us and one theatre is busy with two festive classics.

The Lancaster Grand Theatre is currently running their Cinderella pantomime and will showcase their adult panto this weekend.

Presented by Lancaster Footlights group the traditional Cinderella pantomime has all the ingredients.

Expect lots of comedy, laughter and audience participation; magical sets, glorious costume and surprises.

Playing Cinderella is 15-year-old Phoebe Higham who goes to Ripley St Thomas CE Academy while Mark Blundell and John Gill play the two ugly step-sisters.

Live music accompanies the dancing and singing.

It runs until December 29, with evening shows commencing at 7.30pm and weekend shows commencing at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost, £9/£8 concessions, family tickets £31, boxing day £10/£9 on 01524 64695 (no family tickets available Christmas Eve or Boxing Day). Christmas Eve has sold out.

Make sure you keep up to date with the Lancaster Guardian in the coming weeks as we bring you a special behind the scenes feature on Cinderella at the Lancaster Grand Theatre.

After Dark Entertainment present Jack and the Beanstalk from December 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 8pm. It is the tenth anniversary year of Lancaster’s very popular adult pantomime.

Tickets cost £15 available on 01524 64695 or at http://www.lancastergrand.co.uk/shows.