Lancaster Grand theatre announces new season

Russell Watson, Heather Small, Jason Manford, Jason Donovan and Alexander O’Neal are just some of the stars appearing at a Lancaster venue this season.

The new season at Lancaster Grand Theatre has something for everyone: drama, children’s productions, top comedians, old favourites, opera, ballet and television favourites.

September is jam packed with shows, highlights include Russell Watson, Heather Small and Sean Kelly and the stars of TV’s Storage Hunters.

Russell Watson, the world-renowned tenor, will be gracing the stage performing songs from his new album True Stories on Thursday September 21 at 7.30pm.

Singing legend Heather Small is returning, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her music career, on September 23 at 7.30pm.

Sean Kelly, will be joined by T-Money and Green Mile for a night of stand-up and a charity auction on Friday September 29 at 7.30pm.

Firm favourites, Blake will be returning on Thursday September 28 at 7.30pm and Psychic Sally will be making her first appearance on Tuesday September 26 at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, in October the boy who made his name on Neighbours and became one of Britain’s biggest ever pop star, Jason Donovan will be meeting Lancaster audiences.

Appearing in An Audience With, Jason will talk about the highs and lows of his career on Tuesday October 24 at 7.30pm.

In conversation with Jon Culshaw, featuring Dead Ringers creator and producer Bill Dare, will be a night of spontaneous, unscripted observations, recollections and character collections on Sunday October 22 at 8pm.

A tribute Abba night will also take place on Friday October 27 at 7.30pm. In November soul legend Alexander O’Neal will take to the stage on Thursday November 2 at 7.30pm.

Comedy duo Angelos and Barry as well as funny man Jason Byrne will perform.

Angelos and Barry appear on Wednesday November 8 at 8pm and Jason Byrne appears on Saturday November 11 at 8pm.

November will also see Russian State Ballet visiting for the first time and bringing their performance of the Nutcracker on Friday November 10 at 7pm.

December marks the start of the pantomime by Lancaster Footlights.

Dick Whittington will run from December 2 until December 29.

Lancaster’s Jon Richardson and Jason Manford will both perform their sold-out December shows.

Above are event highlights, for a full list of events, times and tickets call 01524 64695 or visit www.lancastergrand.co.uk.