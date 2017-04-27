Lancaster events this bank holiday weekend

There’s something for everyone this bank holiday weekend – from vintage mischief to a foodie heaven Lancaster - it is jam-packed with activity.

Kicking off on the Friday GA GA will take to the stage at the Lancaster Grand Theatre at 8pm. The Queen tribute will play all the hits from the classic rock legends. Tickets are priced at £15 on 01524 64695.

Over at Lancaster University on Saturday (April 29) will be a family art workshop at Peter Scott Gallery, suitable for up to five years, sessions running at 10am and 11.15am.

The Dukes’ next major homegrown production, apartheid prison drama The Island, opens at the Lancaster Theatre from Friday onwards. Tickets on 01524 598500.

Lancaster Castle will host Crafty Vintage from Saturday to Monday, starting at 11am each day.

It will include magic shows, circus performers, street food stalls, cocktails, craft beers, live music, DJs and a host of artists and singers and makers showcasing their wares.

Full times and tickets at craftyvintage.com or 01524 844286.

Meanwhile, the Lancaster Food and Drink Festival returns on Sunday, April 30 and Monday, May 1 at Lancaster Leisure Park, the event hosting a range of culinary delights.

There will be live music from 2pm until late inside the Brewery, and children’s activities too. More on 01524 848537.