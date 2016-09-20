Lancaster Dukes in line for top theatre award

The Dukes outdoor walkabout production of The Hobbit has been nominated for a prestigious UK Theatre Award.

The Lancaster theatre’s version of the Tolkien classic story attracted more than 17,000 people from Dundee to Windsor and as far as North America to Malaysia when it was performed in Williamson Park during July and August.

It has been nominated as Best Show For Children And Young People alongside Birmingham Stage Company’s production of Gangsta Granny and Little Red And The Wolf by Dundee Rep Ensemble.

The UK Theatre Awards demonstrate the breadth and depth of talent and achievement in theatre and performing arts throughout the UK, on and off stage.

The Dukes Executive Director, Ivan Wadeson said: “The Hobbit being recognised by UK Theatre tops an incredible summer for The Dukes.”

The awards will be presented on October 9 at a ceremony at London’s historic Guildhall in front of an audience including Sir Ian McKellen who will receive the Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre Award.