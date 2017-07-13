Lancaster debut for soul singer Alexander O’Neal

Tickets are now on sale for a chance to see a famous soul singer who will perform at a Lancaster theatre for the first time.

In a music career spanning more than 30 years, Alexander O’Neal is known to many as a soul legend.

Alexander has had a string of hits including Fake, Criticize, If You Were Here Tonight, Saturday Love and more.

His album Hearsay sold nearly 1m copies in the UK alone, and to this day he still holds the record as the only performer to sell-out six consecutive nights at London’s Wembley Arena.

O’Neal came to fame during the 1980s releasing 14 singles and entered the Top 40 charts in the UK during the 80s and 90s.

He will appear at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Thursday November 2 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £33 available on 01524 64695 or by visiting the box office in person on St Leonardgate or visiting http://www.lancastergrand.co.uk/shows.