Lancaster actress stars in dream stage role

A Lancaster actress is getting her big break when she plays a lead role in Billy Elliot on the Manchester stage.

Amy Rhiannon Worth is playing the female lead role of Mrs Wilkinson in the play on December 12, 26 and January 9.

The 40-year-old, who grew up in Burton-in-Kendal, will understudy Billy’s dance teacher as well as perform smaller character roles in the production at Manchester Palace Theatre.

“I was just delighted when I found out, it is the first big musical I have done,” said Amy.

“It is such a successful show it has been going for 10 years and this is the first time the are doing an inaugral tour.

“I have always wanted to do one of the big musicals, especially this one, it really is a dream come true.”

Amy began her professional career in Lancaster at the Dukes Theatre when she starred in Beauty and the Beast in 1998.

Since then she has performed in productions all over the country and on TV, including Emmerdale and films Dementamania and The Encoder.

The actress has also been involved in five Williamson Park open air productions with The Dukes.

“They were some of my happiest times,” said Amy.

“They were brilliant to be involved in, there is something freeing about running through fields and getting changed behind bushes.”

Amy has been involved in the Billy Elliot tour since it began in February and will perform the production eight times a week until July 2017.

“There is more to Billy Elliot than just singing and dancing, it’s a real political play, full of meaning, representing the North. It is an honour to be involved, playing Mrs Wilkinson is challenging but I love it.”