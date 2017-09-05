Grumbleweeds to appear at Lancaster theatre

Having already chalked up 50 years in showbiz, comedy veterans ‘The Grumbleweeds’ continue to delight audiences around the globe and they’re due to appear in Lancaster this weekend.

The Grumbleweeds phenomenon began in 1962 with a bunch of lads from Leeds.

Over the years, the act grew to dominate the UK live comedy circuit and ended up with countless TV and Radio series to boot.

“The popularity of the act has never really gone away,” said founder member Robin Colvill.

“When we weren’t on TV or on the radio, we were busy in the theatres, cabaret clubs or on cruise ships.”

“It’s just never really slowed down. It works equally well with family audiences, summer shows or theatres, both at home and abroad.”

Their shows have been reviewed as a timeless mix of comedy, impressions and visual gags that have kept the act fresh and, above all else, popular with the British public.

The show has received praise throughout the theatrical world, earning the lads the right to call themselves ‘The Guv’nors of live comedy.’

You can catch the show live at the Lancaster Grand on Sunday September 10 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are available from www.lancastergrand.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01524 64695.