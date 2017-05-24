Glasto regular... a bonkers Bingo and treats for children

Friday night’s monthly comedy event at Preston Guild Hall's Lancaster Suite is hosted by MC Sally Anne Hayward.

She’s a regular compere at Glastonbury, and a keenly anticipated turn on the UK comedy circuit, who will be introducing:

Brennan Reece – a rising star recently nominated for Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Fringe for his sell out show Everglow. An energetic and often awkward approach to life is captured in his fast paced, vividly painted stories.

Meryl O’Rourke revels in her bitterness. She has supported Frankie Boyle for part of his last tour, and he calls her “inspiringly funny”. Her solo stand-up show Bad Mother… was a hit at Edinburgh and Brighton festivals.

Finally John Scott, who first stepped on stage as a stand up in May 1999 and two months later found himself participating in the first of eight Edinburgh runs.

Box Office: 01772 804444 or www.prestonguildhall.co.uk

* After selling out their first event last month Bongo’s Bingo returns to Preston Guild Hall on Sunday with their chaotic take on the beloved pastime.

The event follows similar sell-out shows in Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds as well as monthly shows in Newcastle, Birmingham and London. Eyes down and look in . . .

* From bestselling children’s author and comedian David Walliams comes First Hippo On The Moon, a funny space adventure for children aged three and up.

The stage adaptation of the story of two big hippos and one enormous dream comes to Preston Charter Theatre next Tuesday.

Walliams has taken the literary world by storm with his funny stories that have been translated into more than 45 languages and sold more than 9.5 million copies in the UK alone. Adapted for the stage by award winning

Les Petits and hot off the heels of their hugely successful Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs and Adventures in Wonderland, they use puppetry, music and mayhem to create a giant space race to the moon!

* Comedy For Kids comes to Preston Charter Theatre on Sunday afternoon when the venue’s panto favourite Phil Walker fronts the first of what is planned as a series of such events.

Along with a host of other comedians each show will feature jokes, magic and fun songs.

Phil appeared in Jack & the Beanstalk and Sleeping Beauty and is delighted to be hosting these family friendly comedy shows.

He will also be returning later in the year for this year’s Aladdin!

The other two comedians for this month’s line-up are Howard Read and El Baldiniho. Howard is a comic, writer, animator and actor best known for being one half (and the other half), of Big Howard, Little Howard, the world’s first human cartoon double-act.

El Baldiniho is a comedy magician and one of the most versatile acts on the circuit, whose brand of magic comedy and spoof mind-reading should have audiences (recommended as aged 6+) in tucks.

