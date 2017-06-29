Enjoy Bard times at Lancaster Castle this summer

Fans of the Bard will be thrice-blessed this summer, with a trio of courtyard performances at Lancaster Castle.

Some of Shakespeare’s best loved plays will be given a contemporary and innovative twist by a series of nationally touring companies.

First up is the all-male, bicycle-powered production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, showing tonight, (Thursday) .

The Handlebards return to Lancaster after last year’s rendition of The Taming of the Shrew and the heart-rending love story that is Romeo and Juliet.

This year, the troupe is bringing its production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream to venues across the country, leading audiences to support Puck’s pithy observation: ‘Lord, what fools these mortals be!’

The second act belongs to Chaos Collective, the Lake District’s newest theatre company. They bring the Tempest here at the castle on Thursday July 8.

The third and final act is performed by Three Inch Fools, a five-man troupe.

This year the fools are applying their talents to Twelfth Night in the castle courtyard on Thursday August 8.

Audiences for all of this year’s Shakespeare in the courtyard events are invited to bring a picnic hamper, lay down a blanket or bring their folding chairs.

Performance times, tickets and booking details are available at www.lancastercastle.com or 01524 844286.