Could you be the choir BLAKE are looking for?

An award-winning harmony trio is looking to perform with choirs in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Brit-award winners BLAKE are back with a new tour and are looking for local choirs to join them on stage for their Lancaster show.

The show features songs from stage and screen, with projections and lighting that bring the cinematic magic to life.

Now BLAKE want choirs to share their stage magic in front of hometown audiences.

“We thought about how we could involve school choirs and local community choirs in our live shows, and that getting some of the choirs up on stage with us would be a great experience for both them and us,” said Oliver Baines, tenor.

Choirs who would like the chance to join BLAKE on stage should send a YouTube video link of themselves performing to email info@BlakeOfficial.com accompanied by a short description of their group.

One choir will be chosen for each concert to join the group on stage.

The tour follows appearances alongside Dame Shirley Bassey, with whom they released a Christmas single with in 2015.

Linked together with the boys’ renowned improvised banter, the show features music from Hanz Zimmer, Ennio Morricone, Leonard Bernstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Cohen, The Beach Boys and many more.

Critics say this is the ultimate celebration of movies and musicals, all sung in thrilling vocal harmony.

Members of BLAKE all found their love of music at a young age and sang with various groups and choirs throughout their childhood.

Their passion for music continues to grow and they wanted to share this with the communities they would be visiting on their tour.

BLAKE have an impressive CV of achievements including several number ones, multi-platinum selling albums and more than 150 televsion appearances, as well as having won a Brit Award for Album of the Year.

Famous fans include Keira Knightley, Ewan McGregor, Kevin Spacey and Will Smith.

The trio tour constantly and take part in a lot of charity work, from performing for the Queen and Prince Harry at the Festival of Remembrance and the launch of the Walking With The Wounded South Pole Challenge, to working with the ‘Sing to Beat Breast Cancer’ Choir.

Other charities they have supported include Help For Heroes, the British Legion and mental health charity, MIND.

BLAKE perform at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Thursday September 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £21/£20 on 01524 64695 or http://www.lancastergrand.co.uk.