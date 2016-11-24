Comedy favourites return to Lancaster theatre

It’s an exciting Christmas for comedy fans in Lancaster with the return of big time comedians Rich Hall and Marcus Brigstocke.

Back by popular demand, the comedians will be performing at the Lancaster Grand Theatre early December.

Winner of the ‘BBC New Comedian Award’ back in 1996, Marcus Brigstocke has attained a lasting career earning himself sell-out shows across the UK and globally at international comedy festivals.

Despite being most famous for his comedy, BBC Radio 4 has also become somewhat of a second home to Brigstocke with regular appearances on The Now Show and Just A Minute.

In the same week, critically acclaimed, Emmy winning Rich Hall will be taking to the stage. Hall has established himself as a master of absurdist irony and was famously titled the king of rapid-fire wit.

Although originally from Montana, he has made appearances on Britain’s favourite television shows, Have I got News for you, 8 out of 10 Cats and Never Mind the Buzzcocks, as well as performing at ‘Live at The Apollo.’

The popular comedians will be at the Lancaster Grand back-to-back early December with Brigstocke on Monday December 5 and Hall on Wednesday December 7.

Tickets at £16 on 01524 64695 or at www.lancastergrand.co.uk.