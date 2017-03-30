Comedian Sara Pascoe in Lancaster theatre debut

Sara Pascoe makes her Dukes debut this April with her new comedy show – Animal.

After publishing a book exploring the evolution of the female body, Sara now considers further issues in this show which visits the Lancaster theatre on April 6.

As always Sara is honest and unflinching as she talks about such varied subjects as sexuality, empathy, art, God and pubic hair. If that sounds a bit weighty, there will also be stuff about selfies, glow worms and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Sara is a familiar face on television, having appeared on Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, Have I Got News for You? QI, Room 101, Buzzcocks, 8 out of 10 Cats and also recently on Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief.

After her show at The Dukes, Sara will be signing copies of her critically acclaimed book Animal: The Autobiography of a Female Body.Tickets for Animal are priced £12. For more information and to book, ring The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or check www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Comedy at The Dukes is recommended for anyone aged 16 plus. Others appearing this spring are: Jonny And The Baptists (April 12); Bridget Christie (April 27) and Katy Brand (May 27).