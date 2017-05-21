Comedian Katy Brand brings “I Was a Teenage Christian” to Lancaster

A Brand new take on evangelical Christianity is the finale of The Dukes spring comedy season.

Katy Brand’s hit Edinburgh Festival show – I Was a Teenage Christian – is described by reviewers as an honest, fascinating and funny exploration of her self-imposed conversion to Christianity.

One Sunday, aged 13, Katy went to a local church service and became a fundamentalist Christian.

Until she was 20, she attended church four times a week, helping to put the ‘fun’ into fundamentalism...and the ‘mental.’ She was obnoxious and self-important but at least she knew she was going to heaven. Now she’s not so sure.

During her show, Katy will relive her glory days of certainty and judgement (and unrequited love) while trying to figure out what was going on in her own head.

Katy performed her first professional comedy gig in 2004 and just four years later won a British Comedy Award for her TV sketch series Katy Brand’s Big Ass Show.

Since then she has written for and appeared in numerous films, TV programmes and radio shows. Katy was recently seen on television taking part in the Red Nose Convoy from Kenya to Uganda for Comic Relief.

Tickets for her Lancaster show on May 27 are priced £14. For more information and to book, ring The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or check www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Comedy at The Dukes is recommended for anyone aged 16 plus.

Meanwhile the Dukes cinema is running a film and talk series this spring for anyone interested in learning more about the big screen.

The programme will alternate between film screenings and lectures, all beginning at 6.15pm. It will be run by Lauren Randall, an Associate Lecturer in Film Studies and English Literature at Lancaster University, and screenings featured on the course are also available for individual public booking.

The screening of When Harry Met Sally (15) will be followed by a lecture on the romantic comedy and other film genres on May 23.

The final screening of the course is Taxi Driver (18) on May 30 followed by a lecture discussing the style and influence of particular directors on June 6.

Tickets and for more information visit www.dukes-lancaster.org/film-studies

To book, contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or email tickets@dukes-lancaster.org.

The Dukes has appointed a new Artistic Director, Sarah Punshon, a new mum who moves to the city after spending most of her working life in Yorkshire.