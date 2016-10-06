Christie mystery and an air of coffee at Lancaster Grand

They say too much coffee is bad for you, but who would have thought drinking one tiny cup would lead to this?

Black Coffee was written in 1934 by Agatha Christie and This little known mystery will surprise and delight the celebrated author’s fans.

Christie was best known for her 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections, notably those revolving around the work of her fictional detectives Hercule Poirot and Jane Marple.

In Black Coffee the audience witnesses twists and turns in trademark Christie fashion. Critics say it does not matter how much you watch the stage, eyes peeled, there is always something (or someone) you did not see or quite catch.

The story concerns a physicist named Claude Amory who has come up with a formula for an atom bomb. What happens to Claude? Who is called in to solve the crimes?

Poirot makes his appearance, and once he does, audiences are all left wondering, can they solve the crime before he does?

Lancaster Footlights presents Black Coffee at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Friday October 7, Saturday October 8 at 7.30pm, and Sunday October 9 at 2.30pm, Friday October 14 and Saturday October 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 adults and £9 concessions, on 01524 64695 or www.lancastergrand.co.uk/shows.