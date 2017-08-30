Chance to tour Lancaster’s oldest theatre

The Lancaster Grand Theatre are once again throwing open its doors and taking part in the biggest free celebration of England’s history, heritage and culture.

The Grand opened in 1782 and the country’s third oldest provincial theatre, still in operation, will transform its car park into a marquee with small exhibitions, costumes and props.

There will be a section of archived exhibits, Footlights past and present performances, Georgian games for children, and Cinderella’s Coach for family photographs.

Organisers recommend children to dress up in fancy dress, although this is optional.

The theatre will be doing tours on Friday September 8 between 10.30am and 3pm, and on the Saturday September 9 between 10am-1pm.

Tea and coffee will be served all day.

Meanwhile comedy veterans The Grumbleweeds will be performing for an afternoon of comedy, music and magic at the theatre on Sunday September 10 at 2.30pm.

The Grumbleweeds phenomenon began in 1962 with a bunch of lads from Leeds.

Over the years, the act grew to dominate the UK live comedy circuit and ended up with countless TV and Radio series to boot.

“The popularity of the act has never really gone away,” said founder member Robin Colvill.

“When we weren’t on TV or on the radio, we were busy in the theatres, cabaret clubs or on cruise ships.”

Tickets cost £15 on 01524 64695.