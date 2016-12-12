Can you save Christmas in Morecambe?

Who can save the magic of Christmas?

Fairy Twinkle’s wand has stopped working, Cinderella’s glass slipper is broken and what has happened to the magic in Aladdin’s lamp?

It looks as though Christmas might have to be cancelled. Join Fairy Twinkle and Pompom the Penguin at the Platform in Morecambe on Sunday December 18 as they meet Santa at his home in the North Pole and help him to save Christmas.

Santa Saves Christmas is a festive, interactive, song-filled family show particularly suitable for two-seven-year-olds.

It lasts for 40 minutes followed by a special meet, greet and treat with Father Christmas when every child will receive a present.

Songs include festive favourites The Twelve Days Of Christmas, Jingle Bells, When Santa Got Stuck Up The Chimney, We Wish You A Merry Christmas and many more.

The show starts at 2pm and tickets cost £8.50 each, or £30 for a family (two adults and two children) available at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or via telephone on 01524 582803.

On the Friday December 16 sixties stars Herman’s Hermits band will also appear at The Platform.

The band has chalked up more than 23 hit singles, 10 hit albums, three major movies and countless television shows and concert tours all over the world.

They have total record sales of more than 75 million. They will be supported by ‘Golly’s Rock-Ola’ plus ‘Reelin and Rockin.’

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £18 on the number above.