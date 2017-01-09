Britain’s Got Talent magician star brings tour to Lancaster

A magician will pull out all the tricks as he brings his tour to Lancaster next month.

Internationally renowned magician and star of Britain’s Got Talent, Jamie Raven is returning to theatres with his tour Jamie Raven Live, visiting 17 venues across the UK.

Jamie was the runner-up on hit ITV talent show, Britain’s Got Talent in 2015, when he famously made hard-to-please music mogul Simon Cowell exclaim, “I now actually believe in magic!”

“Touring is always an absolutely amazing experience and this show has been the most fun I’ve ever had on the road,” said Jamie.

“I’ve loved meeting and performing for fans all over the country.”

Jamie’s combined BGT performances have been viewed online more than 200 million times, making him one of the most watched magicians today.

Following his success on BGT, Jamie was invited to headline in the West End show “The Illusionists” at The Shaftesbury Theatre, London during 2015.

He performed as part of the BBC’s “Bruce’s Hall of Fame”, paying homage to one of his childhood heroes, Tommy Cooper. Another personal highlight was an invitation to perform on stage alongside Sir Richard Branson at the Fillmore Theatre.

Jamie will appear at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Thursday February 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets £21 adults and £17 concessions, on 01524 64695 or www.lancastergrand.co.uk.