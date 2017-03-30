Baking memories for children

A new show for children all based around the many uses of dough will be coming to Arkholme in April.

“Dough!”, from Olivia Furber and Creative Scene, will explore how baking can bring back treasured memories and take the stresses away from life.

The show explores how life can be filled with colour and beauty when people step outside the beige world they know.

Frankie is in a mess, a very doughy mess. Unable to resolve the chaos in her kitchen she has to make a journey to an unfamiliar place to get help.

Everything tastes, smells and feels different there.

There she discovers Azad, a baker who shows her how fantastic things can be done with ordinary stuff.

And what could be more ordinary than the dough that makes everyday staples. Familiar to all cultures, dough creates the loaves, naan bread, croissants, dumplings and chapattis that remind people of home.

“Dough!” forms part of Spot On Lancashire’s spring season of touring, taking professional arts events to village halls and libraries across the county.

It comes to Arkholme Village Hall on Friday April 7 at 2pm. Tickets for the show, which is suitable for children aged 3-8 and their grown ups, can be booked on 07875 000817.

The show has been subsidised by Big Imaginations, a region-wide group of venues and promoters dedicated to bringing brilliant children’s theatre to the north west.