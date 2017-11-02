Aladdin is Lancaster’s festive production

A high flying production of Aladdin will entertain audiences at Lancaster’s Dukes theatre this Christmas.

Marcquelle Ward will play Aladdin at the Dukes.

Aladdin, written by Mike Kenny, runs from November 24 to January 6 in The Round where The Dukes has been staging its festive productions for the past five years.

The intimacy of the space has proved a hit with families who enjoy being close to all the action, fun and live music.

And there will be plenty of magic and music, laughter and sparkle in this production of Aladdin, which is directed by Sarah Punshon.

“I’m thrilled that the first show I’ll be directing at The Dukes will be a boisterous and brilliant retelling of Aladdin,” said Sarah Punshon, artistic director who joined the theatre in May.

“I’m a huge fan of Mike Kenny’s award winning writing and am delighted to be able to work with him on his energetic take on a much-loved tale.

“Mike and I have enjoyed adapting the script especially to The Dukes unique space – and Mike has written us two new songs in addition to the fantastic original numbers,” said Sarah.

Audiences will join Aladdin and the Genie as they embark on a journey of discovery, danger and romance.

The everyday is transformed into the exotic in a world where the carpets are magical and the wishes unlimited.

Playing Aladdin will be star of the ITV series Britannia High, Marcquelle Ward who was award nominated for his debut West End role as The Rum Tum Tugger in Cats at the London Palladium in 2015.

The full cast includes Arif Javid, Helen Longworth, Dora Rubinstein, Delme Thomas and Marcquelle Ward.

There will be a relaxed performance at 2pm on January 2 and a Dementia Friendly Performance on January 5 at 2pm.

Tickets cost £12-£21, concessions receive a further £2 off, November 24 and 25, 2pm previews cost £9. To book tickets, ring 01524 598500 or www.dukes-lancaster.org.