Addams Family Halloween play in Morecambe

You rang for the mysterious and the spooky?

Well your calls will be answered this week at the Morecambe Winter Gardens as the Addams Family Halloween show takes place from Saturday, October 28, to Tuesday, October 31.

The cast of the Addams Family at the Morecambe Winter Gardens.

Eighty cast members from Tracey Austin’s Dance Factory and The Tread Softly Theatre have come together to put on the spooky production.

“I believe we are the only show taking place in Morecambe for Halloween,” said Tracey Austin.

“A lot of people have said they don’t really like going trick or treating, so this brings kids in rather than trailing the streets.”

The Addams Family follows the journey of, Gomez and Morticia Addams, their children Wednesday and Pugsley, Uncle Fester and Grandmama, their butler Lurch, the disembodied hand Thing, and Gomez’s Cousin Itt. The Morecambe play, written by Andy Jones, is based on the quest to find a new home, and mentions resort buildings.

The cast includes Vesna Cvetkovic Jones as Morticia, Terry Bond as Gomez, Marnie Cvetkovic Jones as Wednesday, Ben James as Pugsley, Ben Canon as Lurch, Rhyanna Lord as the Estate Agent, Morgan Cvetkovic Jones as Uncle Fester, Amber McAnulty as Cousin Itt.

Tickets £6 on the door or 01524 409009.

Meanwhile Zombieville returns to the Winter Gardens on October 27, from 4pm to 7pm. Tickets £5 for children and adults go free.