Sorcerer set to cast magical spell on Morecambe

A sorcerer’s apprentice will cast its spell in Morecambe this Easter.

Blunderbus Theatre Company returns to the resort this Easter with their adaption of The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

The Swing Commanders.

Charlie Hubble is a little boy with a very big dream, he wants to be a world-class magician.

So he saves up his pocket money to buy The Big Book of Magic for Trainee Magicians.

Then he sets off to Mr Zacoor’s Toy Shop to buy his spellbook. But Mr Zacoor is no ordinary shopkeeper, he’s a real life sorcerer.

And he has a very special job for Charlie. This delightful new show comes to life with an irresistible blend of music, puppetry and storytelling.

There’s also an enchanting toy shop setting filled with all sorts of magical surprises!

Little people aged three to seven will love this funny, heart-warming tale but big people will have lots of fun too.

The show starts at 2pm on Tuesday, April 4. Tickets cost £7 or £25 for a family of four and can be booked at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or the box office on 01524 582803.

Meanwhile, the Swing Commanders will return to the Platform on Friday April 7.

The Swing Commanders perform a mix of 1940s classics and 1950s jazz. The band have appeared, often headlining, at most of the UK’s top vintage and country music festivals. The concert starts at 8pm – tickets cost £13 adults and £12 concessions, available on details above.