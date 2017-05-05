Pub logic may be just what is needed in confusing times

A round-up of what is happening at The Lancaster Grand and Dukes Theatre:

Al Murray, the Pub Landlord, will be serving pints and smiles at Lancaster Grand Theatre next Wednesday.

The critically acclaimed bar-based-braveheart, is on a commonsense campaign to re-Great Britain – the one man who will answer the call of destiny even though it’s an unlisted number. Who will call time on tyranny even though he isn’t quite sure what it means.

And who isn’t afraid to say no to women ordering anything other than a glass of white wine (or fruit-based drink).

He should be at his best in these confusing times.

Box Office: 01524 852075 or www.lancastergrand.co.uk

Lancaster Arts are hosting a number of art and performance events in May which explore attitudes to death during the national Dying Matters Awareness Week, May 8-14.

Artist Ellie Harrison returns with her solo show The Etiquette of Grief on Monday and The Crossing on Tuesday.

Both form part of Ellie’s Grief Series: a sequence of projects using a seven-stage Grief Model from psychology as the starting point.

The Etiquette of Grief is a heart-wrenching performance exploring the wide-ranging emotions that follow an overwhelming loss and the ways in which grief touches all.

The following afternoon The Crossing is a conversation about the different ways to say goodbye.

Box office: 01524 594151 or www.lancasterarts.org

A witty, fast moving and stylish theatre production of Jane Austen’s Northanger Abbey is hosted by The Dukes in Lancaster next week.

This adaptation tells the story of Catherine Morland who loves a good novel and the more horrid, the better. When Catherine accepts an invitation to the Tilneys’ country seat, lurid images from her favourite gothic novel threaten to overwhelm her.

Northanger Abbey runs from Tuesday to Saturday and Lancaster is the final stop on the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds national tour of the play. There will be a post-show talkback with the cast after the Tuesday performance, free to ticketholders.

Details: 01524 598500 or www.dukes-lancaster.org

Memories and images of the floods which so badly affected Lancaster in 2015 are the subject of the latest exhibition at The Dukes gallery.

Blackout: Community responses to Storm Desmond is a display of photographs together with recollections of the time when the lights went out all over the district.

The exhibition is a forerunner to The Dukes autumn production – Blackout – which will tell the story of communities, families and individuals affected by the power outage and floods.

Already, more than 200 people have come forward with their memories and The Dukes is also planning some workshops where people can tell their stories and hear others accounts.

The Blackout exhibition can be viewed until May 7 during normal Dukes opening hours. If you are making a special trip to see it, call the Box Office as sometimes the gallery is used for other activities. For more information, ring the Box Office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org