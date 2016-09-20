Wilburys tribute travels to Morecambe

A tribute to the greatest ‘supergroup’ of the 1980s comes to Morecambe on Friday October 7.

The Traveling Wilburys was the brainchild of Beatles guitarist George Harrison and included Roy Orbison, Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan.

With the Wilburys never actually going on tour, due to the untimely death in 1988 of Roy Orbison, their fans never got to see them all together in a live concert experience.

With that in mind Paul Hopkins, portraying Orbison, has joined up with four other very talented singers and musicians who together have formed this tribute show.

With what is described as an easy relaxed style, excellent vocals and musicality these guys will give you an amazing night of entertainment, say critics.

The show takes place at the Platform in Morecambe on Friday October 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, costing £20/£18, are available from www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform, or the box office on 01524 582803.