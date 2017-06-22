While away Sunday in little known Lancaster beer garden

This weekend a Lancaster pub will be opening its beautiful beer garden with ten bands taking to the stage for an afternoon of live music.

The Ring O’ Bells, in King Street, will host an array of styles and genres on Sunday afternoon, June 25, from 2pm until 8pm.

It is all dependent on the weather, of course, but Sunday is looking good at the moment.

There will be performances from Lancaster acts including Porter and May, The Highfield Shakes, Nino’s Blue Saloon, Hannah Ashcroft, Sundrift, Mr Ben and No Maggots plus more to be announced.

This Saturday night, four piece blues/rock band Dirty Hands are coming back out of retirement (again), to play a show at the John O’ Gaunt in Lancaster.

Fronted by Derek “Thunder” Jackson on vocals and harmonica, expect a lively and raucous performance from these veterans of the Lancaster blues scene. If you can’t catch them at this one, they’ll also be playing again at Halton Social Club on July 8.

Next Saturday night, five piece Lancaster metal band Promethium play their first home town show of 2017.

Their third album Faces Of War, due to be released soon, will be their first concept album, with each song telling a different story of war from a different perspective.

The band are Dan Lovett-Horn on guitar, Steve Graham on lead vocals, Rossi on guitar and vocals, Henry Greenwood on bass and vocals and Kev Yates on drums .

They will be sharing the stage at The Bobbin in Cable Street with the “impossible to pigeonhole” Chasing Dragons.

The Leeds-based four piece will be bringing “frenetic post-hardcore bursts of penetrating guitars, thunderous vocals and a titan-esque rhythm section; all of which entwine with moments of alt-metal, hard rock with a defining punk undercurrent”.

Entry to the show is free, and the show starts at around 9pm.