Unique new venues for this year’s Lancaster Music Festival

Live music on buses and barges will be brand new features at this year’s Lancaster Music Festival.

With less than one hundred days to go until the festival kicks off across the city, organisers are gearing up for the best and most successful one yet, with around 70,000 people expected to visit Lancaster over the long weekend.

The festival started back in 2009 as a three-day event highlighting the wide array of talent performing for free in Lancaster’s city-centre pubs.

New features this year include the heritage bus service, which will see two classic double decker buses run every half an hour between the city centre and the more peripheral venues, with bands performing on the buses.

As well as taking to the roads, this year’s festival will also for the first time take to the local waters, as a number of barge owners on Lancaster Canal will host live music – and possibly an ad hoc musical water taxi service – to help promote the work of the Lancaster Canal Trust.

Last year more than 500 performances at more than 40 venues brought an estimated 70,000 individual visits to the city and created a revenue boost of nearly £2m.

Ben Ruth, festival coordinator said: “It’s great that the people of Lancaster have taken the festival to their hearts from day one, supporting the city’s vibrant live music scene during the festival and throughout the year and now we’re seeing more and more visitors from all over the UK and even from the continent staying in the city for the weekend.”

Lancaster Music Festival takes place between October 12 and 16 this year.