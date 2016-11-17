UK’s number one Bowie tribute to perform in Morecambe

An award-winning singer who was voted the UK’s number one David Bowie tribute act will perform this weekend.

Paul Antony, a huge fan of Bowie, will portray the charismatic performance of his hero and idol in Morecambe.

His solo show Pop-Up Bowie will be backed by a band of experienced musicians for a night to remember.

David Bowie, a music legend passed away on January 10, 2016.

Paul will perform Bowie’s greatest hits from every era of the iconic artist’s career from the 1970s through to the present day.

In 2013 and this year, Paul won the National Tributes award as the UK number one tribute and also appeared in the 2013 Ron Howard’s film ‘Rush.’

“I have always loved Bowie as far back as I can remember,” said Paul.

“After seeing his performance of the song ‘Starman’ on TV, I was inspired to be a singer, and the first song I ever learned on guitar was The Jean Genie.

“Understandably since his sad passing earlier in the year we expect Saturday’s performance to be as emotional and unforgettable as the other dates we have played throughout our tour.”

Pop-Up Bowie will be at The Platform on Saturday November 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £16 and are available from the box office on 01524 582803 or at www.lancaster.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/the-platform.