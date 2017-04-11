Tropicana 80s night back in Morecambe

The sound of the 80s will be back this weekend as Club Tropicana returns to the resort.

Club Tropicana DJs Steve Middlesbrough, Phil Hayward, Mark Swindlehurst and Trevor Cooke return on Easter Sunday to take audiences on a retro journey back in time.

The DJs know all about the sound of the 80s as they packed the dance floors all through the decade at clubs like Crystal T’s and Harveys.

Club Tropicana is for over 18s only at the Platform, Morecambe on Easter Sunday, from 8pm. Tickets cost £10 on www.lancaster.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/the-platform or call 01524 582803 or you can pay on the door.