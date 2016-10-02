Stage is set for Spectacular night of rockabilly

The Bobbin in Lancaster hosts a Preston band with an inventive back story this weekend.

Not a bad thing in this day and age when a band’s success is often as much about their story as it is about the music they produce on stage.

In showbusiness, is it true that it doesn’t have to be true, it just has to be difficult to prove otherwise?

Doug Perkins and the Spectaculars play rock n’ roll and rockabilly in the good old fasioned way. To hear about how they formed go to www.dpandthespecs.co.uk.

The band features Doug M.E. Perkins on vocals and guitar, Chet ‘Spangle Banner’ Spectacular on lead guitar, D.B. Spectacular on double bass and Slim Spectacular on drums.

Reportedly, Mark Radcliffe said on Radio 2: “Doug Perkins & the Spectaculars... If you saw that name outside a pub, you’d probably go in wouldn’t you.”

To be fair, you probably would.

The band play tomorrow night, Friday, September 30, from 9pm at the Cable Street pub.