Soulful weekend to return to Morecambe

It’s that time of year when once again Morecambe gets back into its Motown Magic groove with all the best soul music from arguably the worlds most influential record label.

A record label that did not just change music and production values but society in America in the mid 1960s.

Diane Shaw on stage.

The Motown hit factory even now still influences pop music as it has through the decades with amazing young talent discovered in the streets of Detroit.

These raw youngsters turned into international stars like Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Marvin Gaye, Four Tops, The Temptations, Gladys Knight and the Pips and of course the Jackson Five featuring the inimitable Michael Jackson.

On Saturday (May 20) Motown Magic comes to a new venue with a new line up at the Winter Gardens.

Diane Shaw and her seven-piece band will also return. Diane is currently recording her second album after the success of last year’s ‘Love, Life and Strings’ and is supported by Mark ‘Soulman’ Yates and DJs Steve Middlesbrough and Tony Crookes.

Doors open at 7pm followed by a Motown Magic after show party in the live lounge.

Tickets £10 on the door or 01524 409 009.

On Friday (May 19) there is a free Soul Train night at the Midland Hotel’s Rotunda Bar from 8pm. Turn to page 61 for more on soul events.