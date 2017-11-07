Soul orchestra to perform in Morecambe

Bombastic global brass will beat loudly at a concert by a world renowned soul orchestra.

Orkestra del Sol bring their explosive reinvention of global brass band music to More Music in Morecambe this week.

Their shows include a range of music from ska, porro, Balkan brass, klezmer and funk to create a living, breathing polka-ing, pogo-ing honkstep for the 21st century.

Orkestra del Sol have toured globally with their improvised sound since they formed in 2004.

They will perform at More Music, on Devonshire Road, on Sunday November 12 from 7pm. On the day of the gig there will be a two-hour street band masterclass led by members of Orkestra del Sol, giving aspiring players new tunes, beats and performance treats.

The workshop band will go on to perform alongside members of Orkestra del Sol at 7.30pm before enjoying a honkstep set from the headliners.

The workshop runs from 3pm to 5pm and is for musicians aged eight and over.

Tickets for the workshop are £10, including food and entry to the gig.

Tickets for the gig cost £12 for adults and £10 for concessions in advance and £13.50/£11 on the door.

To book tickets visit www.moremusic.uk/o-d-s or call 01524 831997.