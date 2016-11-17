Ska man Staple back in Morecambe for special show

Ska/reggae heavyweight Neville Staple will perform alongside his wife in Morecambe next month.

The former frontman of The Specials will take to the stage at The Platform on December 2.

He is currently touring the release of his new double album - Return of Judge Roughneck (and Dub Specials) - until the end of the year. He will be joined by his wife Christine “Sugary” Staple, who will do a short set of songs from her new EP Rude Girl Sounds which was produced by Staple.

The 61-year-old Jamaican born singer and producer has had a long and illustrous musical career, first performing with The Specials in 1978, and enjoying UK single hits with A Message To You, Rudy and Ghost Town, and reworking classic tracks like Enjoy Yourself and Rat Race.

He has also performed with Fun Boy Three and collaborated with No Doubt, Rancid and The Dub Pistols, as well as his own combo The Neville Staple Band.

Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are £15. For tickets call 01524 582803.