Sixties and swing in Morecambe

A sixties singing star will perform in the resort as part of a new tour.

Andy Fairweather Low and his band will sing at the Platform on Friday (June 16).

Andy first came to prominence at the vanguard of the new youthful expression of music as the lead singer in Amen Corner.

Songs such as ‘Bend Me Shape Me’, ‘Hello Suzy’, ‘(If Paradise is ) Half As Nice’ are critically internationally remembered to this day.

His first solo album in 24 years ‘Sweet Soulful Music’ was released in late 2007, followed by ‘the Very Best of Andy Fairweather Low.’

Late in October 2014 Andy and The Low Riders played a show at The New Theatre in Cardiff as part of their tour and the show was filmed and released as a DVD, seeing the latest new chapter in the story develop.

Organisers say he is one of the UK’s most distinctive artists, endorsed by many of the world’s greatest talents.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £20 and are available online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling 01524 582803.

Meanwhile, the Platform will transform into a swing music hub the day after.

The ‘Best Big Band in the Land’, the Syd Lawrence Orchestra, will perform on Saturday (June 17).

The orchestra, formed by trumpeter and arranger Syd Lawrence, has been thrilling audiences in concert halls, theatres and music festivals all over Britain and Europe for more than 40 years.

Renowned for its exciting blend of high octane Big Band Swing, the orchestra’s repertoire ranges from the wartime million sellers of the legendary Glenn Miller through the era of the great Count Basie Orchestra.

Critics say the show offers a bubbly verve and energy of glorious music with a hearty helping of nostalgia, you can hear the music of the swing era bought back to life. Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, cost £19 and are available on the above.They are also available from the visitor information centres in Morecambe and Lancaster.