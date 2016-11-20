Singers to help Bentham charity

Singers Simon Mayor and Hilary James will appear in Bentham for a charity concert.

They will be at Bentham Golf Club as part of Longstaffe’s Educational Foundation concerts.

The event, at 3pm on Sunday November 27, will see Simon and Hilary come together for their renowned witty and captivating mix of folk, blues, swing and classical showstoppers, spiced with a unique brand of off-beat humour.

The singers have a strong following in Europe and North America with a reputation for being hugely entertaining.

The event has now become an established annual event in the Bentham calendar.

There will be a welcome drink on arrival and refreshments in the interval. The bar will also be open.

Admission will be by ticket only at £12.50 each. Tickets will be available from Bentham Golf Club, High Bentham Post Office and from David Johnson on 015242 61905.

The concert is staged as a cultural event. Any profit will be donated to the Longstaffe’s Educational Foundation which provides funds for the young people of High and Low Bentham up to the age of 25 to assist them in their education.