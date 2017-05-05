Shopping centre gig is ideal stage for students

Budding Lancaster musicians will perform for the first time at an improvised three- hour charity concert in the city centre this weekend.

Around 30 music students of all ages will perform live in St Nic’s Arcade on Saturday, May 6, raising money for St John’s Hospice.

For some, this will be their first time playing live in front of an audience. Guy Morris, guitar tutor at The Music Spot, which has organised the event, has even put together a mini-group for the event.

Guy, who plays guitar for Lancaster band The Howling Clowns, said: “The charity concert has given some of my students the chance to play together for the first time.

“My students will perform in public to entertain the local community whilst raising money for an extremely worthy cause.” Guy’s student Andrew Ross, 17, said: “I relish any opportunity to play guitar.

“I am looking forward to my first public performance and it’s going to be a fun way of raising money for charity.”

Concert leader Maureen Guinan, proprietor of The Music Spot, which was established in 1999, said: “Fundraising helps to teach our young students about the value of community and how to care for others by supporting charities.

“Doing something for the benefit of others gives students an extra incentive to come out of their comfort zone and perform in public.”

Music Spot tutor Victoria Munson, an international cabaret artiste and vocal coach, said: “Any chance to sing in front of a live audience is most important for any performer.

“Performing helps students build their confidence and encourages them to consider how to present the song while developing a stage presence.”

There will be performances throughout Saturday from 11.30am until 2.20pm just outside Boots in St Nic’s.

The Howling Clowns will perform later at The Stonewell Tavern for their “78th birthday bash”.

