Searchers return to Morecambe for their 50th anniversary tour

This year marks 50 years of non stop touring for one band and there are no plans to quit yet.

Morecambe will be The Searchers next venture in their new tour.

The Searchers at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on June 3, 2016.

The 60s legends, featuring John McNally, Frank Allen, Spencer James and Scott Ottaway, will bring back classic hits in their special concert at The Platform.

With total record sales well in excess of 50 million, the Searchers tour the globe as much today as they have done throughout a career spanning five decades.

Classic hits such as Sweets For My Sweet; Needles and Pins; Don’t Throw Your Love Away; Sugar and Spice and When You Walk In The Room, came about in the same the decade that gave the world The Beatles.

They have performed for both the Queen and Princess Margaret, headlined over such Motown luminaries as Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, Martha and The Vandellas and The Temptations, entertained British troops in the Falklands, Bosnia and Belfast, toured Australia and New Zealand with The Rolling Stones and strutted their stuff in front of 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium as special guests of Sir Cliff Richard.

Still in their trademark high cut three button black suits, they occupy the stage for a full two hours.

The show will take place on Friday November 25 at 7.30pm. Tickets £20, available on 01524 582803.