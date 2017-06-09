Richard Digance to perform in Lancaster

Many people sing, play guitar and tell stories, however, not many have supported Steve Martin, Robin Williams or played a guitar duet with Brian May of Queen but Richard Digance has.

Digance is a rare performer in that he’s respected by comedians for his original material and by musicians for being an accomplished performer and guitarist.

His loyal following confirms his wide appeal, from the younger generation attracted by both his guitar playing and the fact he has inspired many modern-day performers, to the loyal fans who have followed Richard since he had his own ITV series and even further back when he started out in folk clubs.

His evergreen career has been acknowledged through numerous awards within both the music and entertainment industries, from a BAFTA nomination as a TV entertainer to a Gold Award from the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters.

He is included in the Virgin Anthology of Songwriters for his important contribution to British comedy song writing.

Richard will perform at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on June 15 at 7.30pm and is supported by acoustic duo The Broadside Boys on their first British tour as they promote their new album Plenty More Fish In The Sea.

Tickets cost £16/£15 at www.lancastergrand.co.uk, or on 01524 64695 or from box office Monday–Saturday 10am–3pm. Also taking place at the Lancaster Grand on Sunday will be The Big Band. See lancasterguardian.co.uk for more.