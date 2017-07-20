REVIEW: Lowes, The Glow Rooms, Lancaster

You could be forgiven for thinking you weren’t in Lancaster when Lowes took over a city nightclub this week for their debut headline show.

Proper lighting, proper staging, a proper sound rig and a proper mixing desk had been installed by the band to create a setting that the city so desperately needs on a permanent basis.

The mood at The Glow Rooms was expectant and excited, the crowd a mixture of musos and music lovers alike, and for a Wednesday night it was an impressive audience of well over 120.

The band’s debut track Awake at Night has picked up a huge amount of interest online and on the airwaves - a thumping yet tranquil, psychedelic yet simple, almost otherworldly sound that has arm hairs standing to attention after the initial few notes and throughout.

Evie Plumb - an award winning Kendal based singer-songwriter with a voice that seems to carry the weight and full force of the world and piano skills that tug at the heart strings - could have been delivered from the heavens.

It’s that voice, coupled with the production and songwriting prowess of Lancaster lads Jamie Walker and Luke Paget, that has resulted in more than 500,000 plays on Spotify so far.

That and perhaps a little help from inside the music industry.

Either way, everything felt right about this show, and many there wanted to know how Lowes would carry that sound to a live audience, and what else they had to offer.

It was only their third public show and we weren’t disappointed. Far from it in fact.

Guitar, bass, piano, drums (and drum machine), alongside live electronics combined to create a wall of sound that almost took on a physical presence.

Music lovers will know well that feeling when shivers start somewhere in the body and ripple across to somewhere else.

Like an electrical current.

Well I think Lowes have managed to bottle that feeling and release it out into space with staggering effect.

While not managing to catch the names of the songs, the set was fluid, with elememts of electronica, rock, blues and folk melded together.

The rises and falls of the set was accompanied by a HUGE drum sound courtesy of Luke Paget, and Evie’s soaring vocals.

I don’t know how they were able to link the drum beats to the bass sound but the interweaving created a phenomenal effect.

Obviously some kind of sonic trickery, but the results were ripple inducing.

Backing vocals from Jamie and Oli Kane, also on guitar, added further depth, and subtle guitar riffs gave the electronic sound an edge.

Comparison wise, I said Kate Bush and my friend G said Florence & The Machine, but we both agreed there was more to it than that.

Evie was confident and relaxed between tracks, and the lads looked as cool as you’d expect them to.

The reaction from the crowd was triumphant and proud for having such an excellent sound grown here in Lancaster.

The set was tight, and there was no fillers. It was clean as a whistle.

The exciting thing is if they wanted to extend some of the tracks to include a more instrumental dance, or rock, sound, then they have the potential to set the party off.

Lowes signals a new beginning for the lads from The Feud who have given Evie a platform to explore her voice and take it to the next level.

Watch out for Lowes!

They’re playing Kendal Calling next weekend, and there’s rumours of a Lancaster Music Festival performance too...