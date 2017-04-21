Queen tribute to make their way to Lancaster theatre

Fans of Queen are in for a treat as an multi-award winning tribute band get set to play in the city.

GA GA, who have headlined the ‘International Guitar Festival’ on several occasions will be coming to Lancaster for one night only.

The trio are three Merseyside musicians – John Holmes (vocals, guitar), Tony Pilling (bass guitar, vocals) and Graham Patrick (drums, vocals).

All three band members are long-time Queen fans and were lucky enough to see the band, fronted by Freddie Mercury, playing live in their heyday.

Critics say the performance is a Queen show like no other and a must for all Queen fans.

From numerous Queen conventions to TV appearances, GA GA have consistently proved why they are so highly rated by critics and audiences alike, say reviewers.

There are no wigs, no make-up and definitely no false moustaches but instead a host of massive Queen songs from hits such as We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody, Under Pressure, We Are The Champions, Radio Ga Ga, The Show Must Go On and more.

They will be coming to the Lancaster Grand theatre on Friday April 28 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15/£14 for concessions and are available online at www.lancastergrand.co.uk, or by calling box office on 01524 64695 or popping into box office.