Queen tribute tell all ahead of Lancaster Fake Festival

A leading tribute to rock legends Queen have given an insight into their life as the band as they prepare to play Lancaster Fake Festival.

Flash say it was almost inevitable they would form the act after all members were inspired by Queen from a young age.

“Naturally that inspiration and enjoyment of their work has steered our own musical development and ability,” said the band.

“In all other groups we’ve individually been a part of over the years we’ve always, where possible, included some Queen songs.

“So taking that to the next level and solely performing Queen music was very much a natural progression and, if nothing else, just pure joy for all of us.”

Flash were chosen to perform on BBC programme ‘The One and Only’ presented by Graham Norton.

“We all take our individual roles within the group very seriously, so not only does every member have authentic costumes but also has equipment and instruments identical to those of Queen,” said the band.

They have a clothes designer who has previously worked for Queen keeping busy with demands for new pieces and replacements.

Lancaster Fake Festival takes place at Ryelands Park on Saturday June 17 from 12.30pm-11pm and is part of the national Fake Festivals tour.

Joining Flash will be tributes to Guns N Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers and five local support acts.

On the stage at 1.15pm will be band GDANSK81, at 2.11pm The Highfield Shakes will take to the stage, Dead End Monday at 3.07pm, Hawkmen Drive at 5.04pm, tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Really Hot Chili Peppers at 6.15pm, Guns2Roses at 8pm and Flash at 9.45pm. A licensed bar will be inside the giant marquee and food traders, face painting and rides outside.

There will also be a guitar rodeo competition for whoever who can stay on their guitar the longest.

The best time wins a three-day ticket to The Big Fake Festival in Nottingamshire.

This is Fake Festivals 11th season and Lancaster is one of the 33 dates this summer.

“Live music is so important and it really brings people together – and with the world leading acts on the tour, we want as many people to be able to enjoy a truly fun day out,” said Jez Lee, owner of Fake Festivals.

Tickets in advance (until June 16) cost £21 for adults, £12.50 for young person (aged 10-17) and £53 for a family of four, available at www.fakefestivals.co.uk/2017/Lancaster.

On the door, £25 adult, £15 young person. Children up to nine are free.

Under 16s must be accompanied by a paid adult.