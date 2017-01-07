Popular violinist launches Lancaster Arts programme

World-renowned violinist Nicola Benedetti will launch the spring season of live performance at Lancaster Arts this January.

At 16 years old, Benedetti won the prestigious BBC Young Musician of the Year award, and since then has become one of the most loved and widely respected artists in the country.

She will be visiting Lancaster University’s Great Hall to perform a programme of chamber music with her piano trio on Saturday January 28, at 7.30pm.

The concert programme continues with another extraordinary virtuoso violinist Francesca Dego, who is flying in from Milan especially for her beautiful Italian-themed concert programme in February.

Highlights within the Nuffield Theatre include the critically acclaimed hilarious cop-parody ‘Police Cops’ by The Pretend Men on February 3.

While on February 8, the heart-warming show ‘Putting the Band Back Together’ will reveal the epic emotions behind people’s musical passions.

Known as a leading venue for contemporary dance the Nuffield Theatre welcomes ‘Verve’, which includes dance works choreographed by leading international artists including James Cousins on February 28.

Finally, ‘Ventoux’ by 2Magpies Theatre, on March 2, tells the story of Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani, whose drug-fuelled race up the fearsome mountain in the 2009 Tour de France race was the greatest that cycling had ever seen.

This season the Peter Scott Gallery features work by Rebecca Chesney, an artist dealing with perceptions of climate change, land and environmental issues. This has particular resonance in the wake of the US election where Chesney is undertaking a residency.

While in the main gallery, visitors can enjoy the work of Andy Holden, whose films sit at the centre of an exhibition which is said to rewrite physics using laws found in the world of cartoons.

Both artists will launch their exhibitions in person on the evening of January 25. Entry is free and the work will be available to view until March 17.

For full details on these events visit www.lancasterarts.org where you can book online now.

The Lancaster Arts box office will reopen at 12pm on January 16 and can be reached by calling 01524 594151.

Lancaster Arts at Lancaster University is responsible for The Nuffield Theatre, Lancaster International Concert Series and the Peter Scott Gallery all sited within the Great Hall complex on campus.