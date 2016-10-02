Nomadic Silvi to play Lancaster Music Festival show

A “nomad since birth” who cut her teeth on the Lancaster music scene returns to the city for an exclusive show as part of next month’s five day music festival.

Silvy Vignola, AKA Silvi, 27, was born into a family of different cultures, and the bohemian spirit was there from the start.

Fast forward a couple of decades and after negating her fast paced, career driven lifestyle in London, Silvi found herself in Lancaster, where her story really begins.

Cutting her teeth on the folk scene around town, she learned quickly, developing a knack for picking out melodic tunes.

Joining and playing with artists in folk clubs and pubs around the city her name began to travel around, her reputation affirmed by her potent and yet vulnerable vocals.

Silvi made her mark, as did Lancaster on her.

Hearing the call to travel once again, she moved away from her influences all together and sought solace in the mountains of Southern Morocco eventually spending two years in this monastic setting.

Surrounded by nothing else but nature, she decided to take time out from playing to develop her own style and write an album that was true to herself.

Currently she is back in the UK, wrapping up a successful London tour, and will be returning up north for Lancaster Music Festival, which takes place between October 13 and 17.

She’ll be playing at The Three Mariners on Saturday October 15 from 7pm.

Silvi joins hundreds of other artists at the music festival which kicks off in just two weeks time.

Former Lancaster four piece Lake Komo will be headlining Sunday night on the castle stage.

Last week, Radio 1 DJ Alice Levine played their single Milwaukee on her daytime show.

Their heading back to Lancaster as part of a UK tour which include performances in Leeds, Sheffield, Birmingham and Edinburgh.