Nice N Sleazy festival returns to Morecambe

For 12 years punks and alternative music lovers have travelled to Morecambe for one of the community’s biggest events of the year.

The Nice N Sleazy festival, run by Ivan Harrison and volunteers, has attracted thousands since it first began.

Nice N Sleazy punk festival in Morecambe.

Three music stages, two indoors and a large outdoor marquee with its own bar, will offer plenty of music from punk, ska, alternative and even comedy from the main venue at the Trimpell Sports and Social Club, Out Moss Lane.

Three bars serving a selection of drinks including up to eight real ales, food stalls, a games room, a tattooist, music workshops and a kids zone will be available.

Camping facilities are just a few metres away, available to festival-goers throughout the event which runs from May 24-28.

Some acts appearing include, Class of 76, Slaughter UK, King Hammond and The Rude Boy Mafia, Dirt Box Disco, P.A.I.N, Resistance 77, Wonk Unit, Restarts, Ska Face, The Pukes, The Kut, Billy Club, Pizza Tramp, V2, Hospital Food, The Relitics and more.

Tickets cost £60 (camping included) on 0333 666 3366 or from MegaGames on Marine Road Central, or £65 on the door. A pre-weekend show party takes place at The Exchange, Regent Road, on Thursday May 25, from 4pm.

Free entry but donations from bands are welcome. Full list of acts and times on www.nicensleazy.info/list1.