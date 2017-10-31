New season for Promenade Orchestra in Morecambe

The Promenade Concert Orchestra begin their 11th season with a programme of ballet and dance music.

The concert opens with Schubert’s Rosamunde overture and ends with Elgar’s Three Bavarian Dances.

In between the concert visits Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, Ernest Tomlinson’s Aladdin, Prokofiev’s famous Romeo and Juliet march, Delibes’ waltz and Mazurka from his Coppelia and Debussy’s Petite Suite dance movements.

They will also perform their own tango, Lucia’s Dance, commissioned by the orchestra and written by local violinst and composer, Julian Davies.

Its first performance was at their April concert.

The concert will be held on Sunday November 19 at 3pm at the Platform, Morecambe.

Tickets cost £15/£13 for concessions, £7 for children on 01524 582803.