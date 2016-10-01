New folk night heralds Lune Valley cafe’s return

A new monthly folk night will be kicking off in the Lune Valley next month.

Folk at The Red Door, at The Red Door Cafe in Church Brow, Halton, starts on Thursday October 20 with a singaround.

All are welcome to attend the free event.

The cafe and gallery is due to re-open on October 15, after being shut for nearly a year following the floods in December 2015.

Chris Coates, one of the organisers, said: “We’ll be starting on October 20 with a singaround and then going on every third Thursday of the month with guest singers.

“We already have Janet Russell and the Bimble Brothers lined up for November and December.”