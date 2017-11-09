New conductor for Lancaster orchestra

A Lancaster orchestra begins its new musical season by welcoming their new conductor.

Jonny Lo is picking up the conductor baton for the Haffner Orchestra which is now in its fifth decade.

He appeared with the orchestra recently when they played at St Nics Arcade shopping centre as part of Lancaster Music Festival.

Now, Jonny will be conducting his new team once again as they begin the season this Saturday.

The Haffner Orchestra will perform at Lancaster University Great Hall, performing Tchaikovsky’s violin concerto with soloist Gina McCormack.

The orchestra will also play Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony.

Gina McCormack is established as one of Britain’s leading artists, with regular solo appearances at London’s Wigmore Hall, the South Bank Centre and at venues across the country.

Hong Kong-born Briton Jonny Lo is currently Principal Guest Conductor of the Xi’an Symphony Orchestra, as well as Principal Conductor of the Manchester Chamber Choir, the New Bristol Sinfonia and the Haffner Orchestra.

He was a BBC Performing Arts Conducting Fellow with the Birmingham Royal Ballet and Rambert Dance Company.

The Haffner concert begins at 7.30pm on Saturday (November 11) and there will be a pre-concert conversation with Gina and Jonny at 6.30pm at the Great Hall.

Tickets are £14.50 (£13.50 concessions), 01524 582394, or on the door, students and benefit claimants £5, 18s and under go free.